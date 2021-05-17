Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.