Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.