Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
