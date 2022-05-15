 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

