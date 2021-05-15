Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.