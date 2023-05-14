Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
