Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.