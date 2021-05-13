Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI
