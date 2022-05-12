The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A tornado watch was issued for Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 5…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.