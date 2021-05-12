Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.