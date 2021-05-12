 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Madison, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

CNN report shows Eritrean troops blocking critical aid in Tigray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics