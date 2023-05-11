The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feeling great today with many seeing high temperatures in the 70s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. F…
There's a chance of rain Friday through Sunday, but there will be peaks and gaps in the shower and thunderstorm activity. We're here to help y…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…