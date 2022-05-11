Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A tornado watch was issued for Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The…