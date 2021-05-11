Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.