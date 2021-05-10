Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no significant warm-up in sight, according to forecasters.
While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing for southern Wisconsin, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect per…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in th…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …