Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.