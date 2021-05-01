Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.