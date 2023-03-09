Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
