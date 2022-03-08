Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI
