Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
