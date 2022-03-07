 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics