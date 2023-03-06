Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Madison, WI
