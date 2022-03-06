Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County. Quarter-size hail is possible.
Q: How are we doing for snowfall this season?
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 40s to start the week could melt southern Wisconsin’s minimal snowpack, but more might fall over the weekend, according to forecasters.
Highs will crack 60 and thunder may rumble across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison …