Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…
Dry today and tonight, but early Friday morning a rain/snow mix will start to push in. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest informa…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…
While many will reach the mid to upper 40s today, a cold front will be sweeping through bringing the warming trend to an end. A chance for a l…