Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thunderstorms on Saturday could come as highs hit the mid-50s across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Q: How are we doing for snowfall this season?
Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Highs in the 40s to start the week could melt southern Wisconsin’s minimal snowpack, but more might fall over the weekend, according to forecasters.
Highs will crack 60 and thunder may rumble across southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Another snowstorm will impact most of Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday, with the highest totals along Lake Michigan thanks to lake enhancement, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 deg…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.