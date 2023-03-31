Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Madison, WI
