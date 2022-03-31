Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.