Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI
