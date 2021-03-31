 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

