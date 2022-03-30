Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forecasters are predicting quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow and a drop in sudden visibility this afternoon until 7 p.m.
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, office issued the most warnings with 9,103, including 6,926 severe thunderstorm warnings and 667 tornado warnings.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?