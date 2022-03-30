 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

