Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.