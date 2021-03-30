 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

