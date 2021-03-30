Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could fall on south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, according to forecasters.
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plunge again, according to forecasters.
A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for south-central and southwest Wisconsin as highs reach the 60s on Monday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Overcast. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It should reac…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 4…