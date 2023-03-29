It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Madison, WI
