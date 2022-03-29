Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI
