Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.