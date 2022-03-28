Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forecasters are predicting quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow and a drop in sudden visibility this afternoon until 7 p.m.
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Perio…