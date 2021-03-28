 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

