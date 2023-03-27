The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see multiple inches of wet, heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
The city is reminding people to be careful when shoveling heavy snow.
As we look ahead to spring, let's recap the winter snow totals (so far).
The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon has finally ended for southern Wisconsin east of Dane County, leaving behind some impressive totals.