Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Forecasters are predicting quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow and a drop in sudden visibility this afternoon until 7 p.m.
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.