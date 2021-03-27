 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

