Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.