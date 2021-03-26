Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

