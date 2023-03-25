Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Madison, WI
