 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL player saves teacher from attempted assault: No one should go through that

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics