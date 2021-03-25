The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
