Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Madison, WI
