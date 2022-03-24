Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
