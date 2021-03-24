 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

