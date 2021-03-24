Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will fall Tuesday, possibly with thunder, and rain is possible later in the week, perhaps with some snow, for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air across southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.
Winds will be so strong Thursday that areas south and east of Dane County are under a wind advisory and areas along Lake Michigan are under a lakeshore flood advisory.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The spring equinox -- also called the vernal equinox -- marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Madison's evening forecast: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Just days after highs in the 60s had southern Wisconsin’s snowpack melting away, a snowstorm Monday will bring a wintry feel to mid-March, according to forecasters.