Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

