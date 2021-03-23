Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Rain will fall Tuesday, possibly with thunder, and rain is possible later in the week, perhaps with some snow, for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather
Southern Wisconsin could see wet, slushy snow and rain mixed in on Wednesday, but only minor snow accumulation, according to forecasters.
However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air across southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.
Winds will be so strong Thursday that areas south and east of Dane County are under a wind advisory and areas along Lake Michigan are under a lakeshore flood advisory.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox -- also called the vernal equinox -- marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Just days after highs in the 60s had southern Wisconsin’s snowpack melting away, a snowstorm Monday will bring a wintry feel to mid-March, according to forecasters.
The snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won’t be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday, according to forecasters.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.