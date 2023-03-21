Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
