Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
South-central Wisconsin should see its first temperatures cracking 60 this year over the next several days, according to forecasters.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Wednesday should be the first day of the year with the high cracking 60 for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Dane County. Quarter-size hail is possible.
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.