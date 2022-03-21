 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

