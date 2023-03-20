Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
