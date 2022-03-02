Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
