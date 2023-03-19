Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.