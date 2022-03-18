Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday should be the first day of the year with the high cracking 60 for south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Forecasters say possible snow flurries Saturday night will be followed by a big warm up next week, with temperatures rising into the 60s.
South-central Wisconsin should see its first temperatures cracking 60 this year over the next several days, according to forecasters.
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
There's pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 19 degrees is today's…