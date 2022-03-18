 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

