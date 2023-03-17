It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Madison, WI
